BTS' 'MIC Drop' hits 1 billion views on YouTube, Steve Aoki celebrates with megamix

BTS added another accolade under their belt after the septet’s "MIC Drop" remix with Steve Aoki crossed 1 billion views on YouTube.

The 2017 track is Aoki's first music video to achieve the momentous feat, and the Bangtan boys' fourth following “DNA,” “Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey, and “Dynamite."

To celebrate the milestone, the American-Japanese DJ and record producer released an EDM-heavy rework of six BTS songs.

"In honor of these amazing fans, I made a BTS megamix with some edits and remixes I made!! Enjoy," Aoki tweeted.

Thank u @bts_bighit & #BTSArmy for getting my Mic Drop Remix to 1 BILLION VIEWS!!! my first music video to ever do that & i'm so amazed by u. In honor of these amazing fans I've made a BTS megamix with some edits & remixes I've made!! Enjoy!! 💜 💜 #armyhttps://t.co/slt4qFa7WY pic.twitter.com/VIKeX84lSV — Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) July 26, 2021

The 22-minute setlist featured rave-ready versions of “Dynamite,” "Butter,” “The Truth Untold," "Waste It On Me," "MIC Drop," and "Blueberry Eyes" by MAX featuring Suga.

Aoki, who had also collaborated with BTS in 2018 for "The Truth Untold," a track from the supergroup’s "Love Yourself: Answer” album, as well as "Waste It On Me," a title from the DJ’s fifth studio album "Neon Future III,” shared working with the group was an "extraordinary" and "phenomenal" experience.

"These guys are so amazing, just beautiful human beings," he said.

He continued: "It is so cool to go back in time and think about what it was back then and see where they have gone now, really becoming one of the biggest bands in music history. These guys show time and time again why they are the best band in the world."

Aoki also praised the septet for breaking the glass ceiling of Asian pop in the Western-dominated music industry.

"It built this incredible bridge into music in Asia, music that has been happening all over Asia that has been going around for a long time. They just continue to break boundaries and borders. And I'm just excited to see where they will continue to go. BTS does it time and time again."

"MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)" was one of BTS, as well as the K-pop industry's breakthrough pieces in the United States, the world’s largest music market.

The unapologetic diss track is the first song from the group's discography to enter the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while "Love Yourself: Answer," the studio compilation the title appears on, was the very first K-Pop album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 ranking.

To date, BTS has tallied five leaders on the Hot 100, as well as five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.