'An experience I'll never forget': Xian Lim braves floods in his motorcycle

MANILA – Xian Lim documented through his vlog an experience he will never forget which happened just a few days ago when he went on a motorcycle ride to Tanay, Rizal with his friends.

In his most recent entry on his YouTube channel, Lim shared how he survived knee-high floods when he was on his way home.

“Kasi itong buong video na ito happened in a span of two days. The first day being the actual ride in Tanay and the second day of me going back home at wala akong madaanan because Marcos Highway baha. Inikot ko na papuntang Ortigas Extension and wala ring madaanan,” he said.

“Nabasa ko na may baha but at the back of my head, inisip ko na baka humupa na. I was wrong,” he added.

Watch more on iWantTFC

According to Lim, the flood water was murky and he was afraid his motorcycle would tip over because he could not clearly see the road.

“First time kong susugod sa baha na ganun so I was really worried. Pero gusto ko na talaga makauwi nung panahong iyon so tuloy ang laban,” he said.

Describing the whole experience as “pretty intense,” Lim said it also made him realize a lot of things, particularly how Filipinos are always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

“Along the way, I met a lot of people na super helpful and they are willing to help me out and guide me kung saan man ako. Kung na-stuck man ako sa baha, people were willing to push, they were willing to help,” he said.

“Nakakatuwa 'yung ganung mentality nating mga Pilipino. 'Yun ang observation ko. Napakabait ng mga tao sa paligid. When we are facing a storm, we always put on a smiling face and we are always positive sa mga sitwasyon na nilalagay tayo,” he added.

At the end of the day, Lim arrived at his home safe and sound.