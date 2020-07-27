Marjorie Barretto shares birthday message for daughter Claudia

MANILA – Marjorie Barretto took to social media to greet her daughter Claudia a happy birthday as she turned 21.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Marjorie praised Claudia for being a mature and responsible daughter.

"Turning 21 doesn’t really make much difference, coz you’ve been so mature, independent and responsible since you were 5 yrs old! Beautiful inside and out, beauty and brains! You’ve got it all. A mother can’t ask for anything more. I love you so much! So excited to see what the future holds for you! Always behind and beside you!" Marjorie wrote in the caption.

Claudia is one of Marjorie's children with actor Dennis Padilla.