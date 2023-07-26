Photo from Kim Chiu's Instagram account.

MANILA — “Bakit hindi?"

These were the words of actress Kim Chiu when asked after her contract signing with ABS-CBN if she's willing to compete again if ever there was an all-winners edition of the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother."

Chiu was the first winner of the teen edition of the reality series which jump-started her showbiz career and led to lead roles in "Tayong Dalawa" in 2009 and "Paano Na Kaya" in 2010.

For the actress, going back inside the famous "Bahay ni Kuya" would show her growth since she joined the show at such a young age.

"Maganda din ‘yon. Makikita nila sasabog 'yung papanoorin nila. Baka stronger na tayo ngayon. 'Yung 16-year-old self ko baka magulat sa 32-year-old self ko,” she said.

Asked who she would want to compete with, the actress said: “Melai (Cantiveros), Maymay (Entrata). Nako sasabog, magiging Bisaya, magkakaroon na ng subtitle 'yung 'PBB.' Bea Saw pa, Nene Tamayo, sila Slater Young, ang dami. Keanna Reeves, nako mag-'PBB' Bisaya version na lang tayo. Pero masaya 'yun.”