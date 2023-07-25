Ai Ai de las Alas hopes to win Urian trophy

Actress-comedienne Ai Ai de las Alas has earned various recognitions after being in showbiz for more than three decades.

She brought home trophies from the PMPC Star Awards for Movies and Television, FAMAS, Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation, Metro Manila Film Festival and Cinemalaya.

What De las Alas is pining for is an Urian trophy, although she was previously nominated by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino for director Nick Olanda’s Cinemalaya entry “Ronda” (2014).

“Wala pa akong Urian,” De las Alas told ABS-CBN News. “Pero nominated naman ako. ‘Yun na lang ang wala. Baka naman. Kung ano ang ibibigay ni Lord, go lang ng go.”

De las Alas might just get one for her performance as Lola Edna, a resident in a care home for the aged who is suffering from dementia in director Louie Ignacio’s “Litrato,” slated to be shown in theaters starting July 26. Written by Ralston Jover, the film was bankrolled by Len Carillo’s 3:16 Productions.

The plot is close to De la Alas’ heart since she personally experienced taking care of her real mother who suffered from Alzheimer’s.

“Tinatanong niya ‘yung standee sa kuwarto ko kung kumain na ba ko,” De las Alas shared. “Doon niya sinasabi sa standee ko kung ano ang gusto niyang sabihin sa akin. ‘Yun ang kinakausap niya.”

Ignacio and De la Alas first worked together in “Area” (2016), followed by “School Service.”

“‘Litrato’ is our third,” Ignacio said. “Sanay na kami to work together, even in entertainment and variety shows, madalas kaming magsama.

“I’m always honest to her. My approach to her, I always tell her what needs to be done whatever we’re doing.”

Doing her role in “Litrato” was not much of a challenge for De las Alas.

“Actually, sila ang nahirapan na patandain ako,” she said. “Yung immersion na nangyari sa akin, now that I’m working in the US as a facility activity director.

“‘Yung ibang characters ng mga elderly sa work ko, nakuha ko. Nakatulong sila sa akin, so parang naging madali kung sino ang gagayahin ko.”

Joining the cast of “Litrato” are Quinn Carillo as Lola Edna’s caregiver, Ara Mina as the absentee daughter, Bodjie Pascua as the platonic sweetheart and Liza Lorena as the stunning beauty in the hospice.