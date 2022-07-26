SB19 reacts to Teen Vogue's top boy bands list

MANILA -- After their collaboration with the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant, SB19 was unveiled Tuesday as the latest endorsers of Pizza Hut.

The deal will also introduce pizza meals and side dishes inspired by SB19 members Pablo, Stell, Ken, Josh and Justin who performed their hit song “Go Up.”

“This is the first time we’re taking part in endorsing food dining,“ said Pablo. “We’re very thankful. This is also a way of elevating P-pop groups.”

Moments after their launch at Novotel Manila Araneta City, SB19 and the event became a trending topic on social media.

According to company executive Chacha Juinio, it was the initiative of Araneta City taipan Jorge Araneta to put SB19 on board Pizza Hut, after he was impressed at how the group still generated record sales for an online concert at the height of the pandemic.

SB19’s new partnership follows their stint with Binibining Pilipinas Charities. Aside from rendering a new rap arrangement to the Binibini theme song “ Win Your Heart,” which trended on social media, the group will open the much-awaited Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation on Sunday, July 31. They will also perform their hit songs before the announcement of the new batch of Binibini winners.

Teen Vogue recently named the P-pop group as one of its "Favorite Boy Bands of All Time" along with BTS, One Direction, Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, 98 Degrees, SHINee, among others.

The publication cited SB19's “formation in 2016 after winning a talent search, going on to release a studio album along with eight singles. They’ve continued achieving heights of popularity in early 2022 with the release of their hit 'Bazinga.'”

“Unimaginable sa amin 'yon,” Pablo and his co members told ABS-CBN News. “Lalo pa dala namin ang pangalan ng Pilipinas!”