Photo from SB19's Instagram account.

P-pop boy band SB19 gained international recognition anew, this time making it to Teen Vogue's list of "Favorite Boy Bands of All Time."

In the article by De Elizabeth, SB19 joined the ranks of international bands like Backstreet Boys, The Beatles, One Direction, and BTS.

"Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin are the five members of the Filipino boy band known as SB19. They were formed in 2016 after winning a talent search, going on to release a studio album along with eight singles," the article said.

"They’ve continued achieving heights of popularity in early 2022 with the release of their hit 'Bazinga,'” it added.

With members Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell, SB19 first rose to fame with their song "Go Up" in 2019.

The group earlier made Billboard history when “Bazinga” overtook BTS’ “Butter” as the track with the most weeks atop the Hot Trending Songs chart, which is driven by social media buzz, in January.

