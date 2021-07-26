WATCH: Sneak peek of 'The Broken Marriage Vow' taping in Baguio

MANILA -- ABS-CBN on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes look as cameras started rolling on the upcoming series "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Philippine version of the hit BBC Studios drama “Doctor Foster.”

The almost three-minute video started with the arrival of the cast in Baguio City led by lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez and Zaijian Jaranilla.

Aside from the production meeting, the video also shared the drama's taping locations, costume design, camera rehearsals and artists' blocking.

Early this month, Dreamscape Entertainment also released a video showing a table script reading with the cast.

Sta. Maria plays Dr. Jill Ilustre in the upcoming ABS-CBN series about a married couple whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair.

Marudo plays her husband David Ilustre, with Sue Ramirez as the mistress Lexy Lucero. Zaijan Jaranilla will play Jill and David’s only son, Gio Ilustre, who is caught between his parents’ tug of war.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will be directed by Concepcion Macatuno, whose recent work includes the 2018 film “Glorious,” which was also shot in Baguio.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.



