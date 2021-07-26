WATCH: Morissette sings national anthem at Duterte’s final SONA

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kapamilya singer Morissette performed on Monday the Philippine national anthem at the final State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Morissette, known for her “birit” numbers and “whistle” register, sang “Lupang Hinirang” in its standard version.

Morissette was accompanied by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Herminigildo Ranera.

The “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker’s official participation the 6th SONA drew mixed reactions over the weekend, with some fans mentioning the broadcast shutdown of Morissette’s home network ABS-CBN under the Duterte administration.

Others pointed out that singing the national anthem is a matter of patriotism, and does not necessarily reflect political inclinations.

Morissette, who is dubbed “Asia’s Phoenix,” rose to popularity in 2013 as a finalist of ABS-CBN’s “The Voice of the Philippines.” She is currently seen in the Kapamilya variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sundays.