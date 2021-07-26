Liza Soberano channels ‘Trese’ in pictorial to mark a decade in showbiz

MANILA — Liza Soberano channeled her title character in the hit animated series “Trese” in her latest pictorial, which marks her first decade in showbiz.

Soberano posed with styling inspired by Alexandra Trese, with the character’s signature hairstyle, in a photo shoot for lifestyle magazine Metro.Style.

“Yes, Alexandra Trese is the inspo,” Soberano said of the pictorial, as she shared snaps on her social media channels on Sunday.

Soberano was photographed by BJ Pascual, with styling by Perry Tabora, hairstyling by Renz Pangilinan, and makeup by Robbie Pinera.

The magazine cover was also accompanied by a fashion film, with creative direction by Pascual, cinematography by Renz Gonzales, and filming by Spotlight Creatives. Randz Manucom was sittins editor, while Aren Santos did production design.

Ten years since her TV debut, Soberano is now “one of the brightest, most in-demand young actresses in the country,” Metro said of its cover muse.

“Of course, she knows she still has a long way to go in terms of the roles she’s breathed life into, and she wishes to be given more opportunities for her to push the envelope.”