Rica Peralejo suffers miscarriage

Screengrab from the YouTube video of Rica Peralejo

MANILA – Rica Peralejo admitted she and her husband have not had it easy these past four weeks after revealing that she had another miscarriage.

In her vlog post on Sunday, Peralejo said it was a little before Father’s Day when she found out that she was pregnant.

“This one was quite different because I'm already 41 and when I missed my period, sabi ko ‘Hala! nag start na ako ng pre-menoposal symptoms.’ Just the fact that I took a pregnancy test and nag negative siya. Pero something in me made me want to check after about a week yata and I did another pregnancy test, nag-positive na siya,” she said.

Saying she was in total disbelief, Peralejo explained that she and her husband were not really trying to have another baby.

“Ito siguro 'yung first time na hindi kami nagta-try pero merong nakalusot. In fact prior to this accident, my husband and I were talking about the different options of not getting pregnant anymore kasi we were feeling na nga the age.”

Before telling her husband, Peralejo said she first called her doctor for advice on what to do next.

“Medyo surprise talaga 'yon. When I saw that the pregnancy test turned positive, I immediately messaged my OB to say I think I am pregnant. And then we calculated some days and she said, ‘Oh you’re right. You must be. Let’s wait a while and you rest and you eat well.’”

Sharing that she already had two miscarriages before, Perelajo said: “[My husband and I] already know the drill na kapag nabubuntis ako, hindi naming pwedeng agad agad i-embrace 'yung pregnancy as though it’s going to happen because we know that there is a possibility of losing that.”

Nonetheless, Peralejo did not give it up completely even if she had an inkling that this pregnancy would be another loss after she felt some contractions. “Who am I to do that? And then my OB said, ‘Go for an ultrasound so we know what’s wrong with you.’”

After a couple of ultrasounds, Peralejo said her doctor only saw a sac but without an embryo inside it. From that time on, she started to feel less pregnant.

“I was kind of prepared. This was different from the other two because this one spontaneously, I just bled. I felt na my body knew already na there was no life in my womb. When I went for my last ultrasound, nakita nila na it’s still a sac. It did not develop any embryo at all. We had to already accept the reality that this is not gonna develop anymore. I knew the pregnancy has ended.”

Despite what happened, Peralejo is keeping her faith saying she knows God has better plans for their family.