FDCP mourns loss of screen veteran Hernando 'Boy' Alano

MANILA - The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) is mourning the loss of screen veteran Hernando “Boy” Alano.

According to FDCP’s statement released Monday, the veteran actor and filmmaker passed on July 23 at the age of 81. No cause of death was mentioned in the post.

The organization paid tribute to Alano saying “he was one of the biggest stars of the 1950s, kickstarting his acting career at an early age.”

It also enumerated some of Alano's most popular films and television shows, including "Cheeta-eh: Ganda lalake?" (1991), "Tatak ng mag Agila" (1977), and "Holdup (Special Squad, D.B.)" (1979) among others.

According to the FDCP, Alano was a stellar actor even when he was young as he won the Best Child Actor award at the 5th Asian Film Festival.

He also got to star alongside comedians Dolphy and Rene Requiestas, and action star Fernando Poe Jr. in a number of acting projects.

“His remarkable contributions to the Philippine film industry will always be remembered. The FDCP extends its sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Alano,” the organization said.