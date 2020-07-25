Home  >  Entertainment

YouTuber Mika Salamanca arrested in Hawaii for breaking quarantine rules with TikTok vid

Posted at Jul 25 2020 04:44 PM | Updated as of Jul 25 2020 09:55 PM

Filipina YouTuber Mika Salamanca was arrested Friday after failing to follow quarantine rules in Hawaii. Salamanca's Instagram and TikTok pages

MANILA -- A Filipina YouTuber has found herself in hot water after apparently failing to follow quarantine rules in Hawaii. 

Mika Salamanca, whose YouTube channel has more than 2.3 million followers, was apprehended in Honolulu Friday after posting a TikTok video of her dancing in a store when she was supposed to be isolating herself to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

She was arrested for violating Hawaii's mandatory 14-day quarantine rule, according to a report from Honolulu news station KITV.

In an Instagram video posted a day before her arrest, Salamanca tried to defend her actions by claiming she was told by a local police officer that if she had tested negative for COVID-19, then she can go out. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Investigators of the case denied this, KITV said. 

Salamanca posted bail of $2,000.

