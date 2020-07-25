‘Voice Teens 2’: Team Sarah’s Kendra shines brightest in 3-way Knockout

MANILA — Sarah Geronimo has put herself in the middle of a pickle because all three —Hobe Remetizo, Eunice Encarnada, and Kendra Aguirre— proved that they can deliver.

As seen on Saturday's “The Voice Teens 2,” the pop star grouped all three together because she wanted to contrast them against each other, knowing that they all have different styles.

This appeared to somewhat backfire as all of the young artists showed that they have all have a case for their coach to pick them for the next round, with Encarnada even overcoming being sick to perform.

Remetizo sang “Say Something,” while Encarnada and Aguirre went with "Tattooed Heart" and "Vision of Love", respectively.

Geronimo picked Aguirre in the end.

You can watch all the performances below, using the following timestamps: Remetizo at the 1:09:52 mark, Encarnada at the 1:12:03 mark, and Aguirre at the 1:21:30 mark:

The Knockouts are arranged in a way that each coach will have to group together their remaining nine contestants into three. This means that only three from each team will move on to the next round.

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.