Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – Sam Coloso was named grand winner of “It’s Showtime!” segment “Sexy Babe” on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Parañaque bet outwitted nine other finalists to win the title of the TV competition alongside P500,000 cash prize, a negosyo package worth P150,000, and a jewelry set from Manila Diamond Studion.

Taking first runner-up was Morena Carlos of Meycauayan City, while Jubilyn Sabino claimed second runner-up.

Coloso impressed the panel of judges with her on-point answer during the question-and-answer round where she was asked by Annabelle Rama about the possible lesson the older generation should know about sexiness today.

“Siguro ang dapat matutunan ng inyong henerasyon sa image of beauty is there is no standard anymore. We set that standard for ourselves. Noon, pina-follow natin ’yung dating beauty standards na kailangan natin magpaputi, na kailangan natin magpaliit ng waist,” she said.

“But this time, beauty is diverse. And everyone is beautiful and accepted. Just be secured with yourself and that's when you know na hindi mo kailangan tumingin sa kakulangan ng iba.”

The competition began with a spectacular opening salvo from the 10 finalists before strutting the runway with their evening gowns.

Only five of them advanced for the swimsuit and Q&A rounds, namely: Coloso, Carlos, Sabin, Maxine Abliter, and Micah Salunga.

Judging the contests were Rama, actor Jake Cuenca, Miss International Queen 2022 Fuschia Anne Ravena, racing driver Marlon Stockinger, PBA player Shaun Ildefonso, fashion designer Michael Leyva, and mainstay judge Ruffa Gutierrez.