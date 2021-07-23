Guitar legend Wally Gonzalez of Juan dela Cruz band passes away

MANILA -- OPM legend Wally Gonzalez passed away on Friday morning, July 23, his son, John Gonzalez, confirmed in a Facebook post.

"My father Wally Gonzalez Full passed away peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning. To his friends in the music industry and off, we are arranging for a short wake so that you can visit him post-cremation, as was his last wishes. I will be posting updates soon," his son wrote.

Gonzalez was one of the founding members of the legendary OPM rock band Juan dela Cruz with Mike Hanopol and the late Joey "Pepe" Smith, known for hits like "Himig Natin," "Beep Beep" and "Titser's Enemy No. 1."

Gonzalez, who was also a businessman, was dubbed as "the quiet Juan dela Cruz" member because of his non-flamboyant lifestyle.

A professional bluesman, he also founded the band Wally and Friends, and released solo albums. His instrumental "Wally's Blues" is considered one of the most influential songs in Pinoy rock.