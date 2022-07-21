MANILA -- Coke Studio Philippines is officially back with its sixth season.

For this year, it will feature Shanti Dope, Arthur Nery, Adie, The Juans, BINI and KZ Tandingan as they collaborate with their fans in co-creating six new tracks.

Dubbed the “Coke Fan Fusion,” this new season will run from July 23 to August 30, with one new episode dropping every week.

In a virtual press conference held on Wednesday, Cesar Gangoso, frontline marketing director of Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific, explained their considerations in coming up with the lineup of artists for this season.

“One of the values we celebrate is inclusivity. As KZ has said, we are looking for people who can tell stories that haven’t been told. We want to be inclusive. As you can see, iba-ibang musical genres, iba-ibang musical styles. We tried to be as inclusive as possible sa brand,” he said.

Moreover, the brand is also about connecting people together.

“So we also listen to fanbase and communities and really see who are those artists who are also promoting values of connecting to each other and building communities,” he said.

Gangoso added they also wanted to work with artists “who are basically pushing the boundaries of creativity and sound in the industry.”

As for this year’s theme, Gangoso said it’s always been a request among fans for an opportunity to collaborate with their music idols.

“In a way, that’s always in the wish list. I would say that’s one of the reasons why we are doing this. But it’s also a celebration of Filipino music talent. We want to celebrate that. We can see that music fans, they no longer just want to listen to music. They also want to co-create music. When you scroll social media, they always have their spin on songs. We want to involve music fans even more and we want to make the process of creation even more accessible to music fans as well,” he said.

The following is the schedule of Coke Studio episodes this season, which can be viewed and listened to in YouTube and on Spotify: