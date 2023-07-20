P-pop artists, community unite for PPOP CON 2023

PPOPCON 2023 was held at the Araneta Coliseum last weekend. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Artists from rising rookie groups to the biggest names of P-pop, each defining and branding what the OPM sub-genre is today, gathered at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City last Sunday for the culmination of Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) 2023.

The highly-anticipated 20-act concert featured a diverse roster of groups and solo artists who have been creating a niche in both the local and global pop scene.

The line-up spans from trail-blazing acts at the forefront of P-pop such as SB19, BINI, and BGYO to a budding groups like KAIA, CALISTA, DIONE, and 1st.ONE, among others.

But regardless of their time in the industry, label, and style, their goal is clear and unanimous — to flaunt the talents of Filipino on the global stage.

"P-pop groups are very diverse and flexible and we have own uniqueness,” Sheki of MNL 48 said.

“Creating standards for the industry and the passion and energy we have, I can finally see that P-pop can be recognized all over the world sa talento. Ang only way pupuntahan is pataas,” Pablo of SB19 enthused.

P-pop takes the best of K-pop, J-pop, and Western pop, weaves it into the culture of Filipinos and marries it with the artists' own signature flair.

According to members of 1st.One, while they were trained by a Korean company, the music and projects they churn out has the Filipino identity and experience at its core.

“If you take a deeper look into it, P-pop is more than music. It is a culture. It is like a movement. It is like hip-hop, it is a lifestyle,” Ace of 1st One opined.

“Us Filipinos, we are trying to go to the world stage and represent our own country.”

Most P-pop groups, albeit young, have a hand at writing and producing their own music — making each track exclusive to the Filipino experience.

Sophia of pop hitmaker KAIA said their pieces are a intimate glimpses of their journey professionally.

“We value transparency like I think kaya kami naging relatable is because our music showcases our personal experience, so 'yung pagiging hands-on namin,” she noted.

"'Yung creative process mas nagiging personal siya for us so kapag nagpe-perform kami, mas may puso because it comes from our hearts, it comes from what we've been through and it comes from 'yung mga pinaghuhugutan namin,” she said.

Sophia explained that taking inspiration from other countries and cultures do not make their tracks less authentic.

“For us there's nothing wrong with taking inspiration from other countries when it comes to music kasi ang music naman po ay very free. May freedom of expression tayo," she said.

“For us, we write our own songs so ito po 'yung way namin ng storytelling. 'Yung experiences namin dito we want to tell it to the whole world na sana maka-relate sila. That's what makes our music loved by all.”

The artists’ involvement, however, is not limited to their music.

“Lahat po ng nilalabas po namin content kahit 'yung videos sa YouTube na makikita niyo, chine-check din po namin 'yun bago ilabas sa lahat ng social accounts namin,” Angela of KAIA said.

G22, a girl group consisting of “female alphas,” likewise attested that P-pop is a statement.

Apart from putting a spotlight on Filipino talent, they also want to help break the glass ceiling, open more doors, and inspire women both within and outside the industry.

“We are strong women but we showcase in our music may ibang sides ang isang alpha. May vulnerable side, may raw side. Every music we put out we showcase na hindi lang strong and fearless ang isang alpha,” Jazz of G22 said.

Having several members in one group also allowed each member to further hone their craft and even discover new skillsets.

According to the quartet PRESS, HIT, PLAY, being in a boy band allowed them to fill each other's gaps.

“Through a group marami kami na-hehelp sa each member. May iba-iba kami strengths. Like Yuuki is more on choreography. I'm more on vocals. JP is for producing, Sev for the songwriting. Team effort,” CHRLS, a member of the group, explained.

“Pangarap din namin maging group — siyempre '90s boybands, K-pop. Generation na 'yun napanood namin,” he added.

But apart from gaining strength from within their team, Calista members said the P-pop community draws inspiration from each other.

“May times na nasa audience point of view kami. Speechless kami. 'Di nagsi-sink in sa 'kin na part kami. Ang galing kasi ng P-pop groups like SB19, BINI, BGYO, name it all. Sobrang galing nila... Sobrang nakaka-proud na 'di kami nag-give up,” Anne of Calista said.

All the P-pop artists agreed, however, that their biggest inspiration, the force that keeps them moving, is their fans.

“Sila 'yung nagbibigay strength sa 'min. Mas na-push kami gumawa ng bagong bagay,” DK of Dione said.

“Na-inspire kami sa kanila. Gusto namon ma-inspire din namin sila,” fellow member Joyden added.

“I'm very happy makapag-perform sa harap ng fans ng ibang groups. Sa simpleng concert nagsasama-sama community natin,” Akira of BGYO mused.