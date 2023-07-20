ABS-CBN shows win at 6th Golden Laurel Media Awards

Bernadette Sembrano was named Female News Anchor of the Year at the 6th Golden Laurel Media Awards. Photo from Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas' Facebook page.

ABS-CBN bagged a slew of awards at the 6th Golden Laurel: The Batangas Province Media Awards 2023 organized by the Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas.

The institution annually recognizes media programs, platforms, and personalities for their outstanding contributions to their craft.

The winners of the Golden Laurel 2023 were determined based on the votes of students, employees, and partner schools in the Batangas province.

“Your dedication talent and pursuit for excellence in all the endevours you do on a daily basis, your work has made a lasting impact in media landscape and has set a very high standard for future generations,” VP for Institutional Affairs Paolo Sotero Laurel told the awardees in the opening speech.

He went on: “May this recognition serve as testament to your remarkable achievements and may it inspire you to push boundaries and continue to make a difference.”

“TV Patrol” clinched the award for Best News Program, Digital News Platform with Bernadette Sembrano receiving the Golden Laurel on behalf of the program.

“Patuloy namin itataguyod ang katotohanan sa abot ng aming makakaya. Sana sundan niyo kami san kami mapanuod digital o TV. Huwag niyo kami iiwan dahil mahal na mahal namin kayo,” she said.

Sembrano, who Laurel described as “very dynamic and loved by the community,” was lauded as the Female News Anchor of the Year.

“Ang pagiging journalist nasa puso natin — ano man platform, TV, digital, YT, FB, TikTok iyan. Gusto ko paalala sa lahat, alagaan natin ang katotohanan. At all times let us be responsible with our content dahil lahat tayo may kapangyarihan na dahil lahat tayo may telepono,” she reminded.

ABS-CBN was also named Online News Website of the Year and Media Company of the Year.

“Ipaglaban Mo,” on the other, hand was awarded as Best Documentary Show while “It’s Showtime” was named as the Best Variety Show.

“Sana mas marami pa kami shows at programs makapagbigay saya, edukasyon at impormasyon sa inyong lahat,” Gabriela Olaño of ABS-CBN Corporate Communications said in her speech when she received the award for “Ipaglaban Mo.”

“Makakaasa kayo hindi kami titigil sa paghatid sa tuwa, pag-asa araw-araw,” Vice Ganda, meanwhile, said in a pre-recorded thank you speech.

Joshua Garcia was also recognized as Best Drama Actor.

"Maalaala Mo Kaya," meanwhile, was given the Meritissimus Award for Drama Anthology.

“Sa pagbigay ng award na 'to patunay na nasa puso pa din ninyo ang bawat kwento ng 'MMK.' Klarong klaro po 'yun. Iba pakiramdam nasa stage kami ngayon dahil pansamantala nang tapos ang programa pero gaya sinabi ni Ms Charo, magkikita pa tayo muli,” Kevin from Team MMK tearfully said.

The awards committee also decided to award Charo Santos-Concio the prestigious SHL Lifetime Achievement Award, as “a tribute to her remarkable contributions to the Philippine entertainment industry."