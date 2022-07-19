Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia. FILE/Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia, as well as the noontime program “It’s Showtime,” were among the Kapamilya personalities and titles that were honored by the 2022 Golden Laurel Batangas Province Media Awards.

Sta. Maria won Best Drama Actress for her role in the mistress drama “The Broken Marriage Vow” — which also won Best Drama Series — while Garcia was her male counterpart for his portrayal in the series “Viral Scandal.”

It’s Showtime,” as well as its hosts led by Vice Ganda, meanwhile, were named Best Variety Show and Best Variety Show Hosts, respectively.

Kapamilya Channel was hailed as the Digital Media Network of the Year, while ABS-CBN News was recognized as Best TV/Digital News Platform.

Other ABS-CBN program awardees include: “TV Patrol” as Best TV/Digital News Program, Metro as Best Print/Digital Lifestyle Magazine, “Magandang Buhay” as Best Celebrity Talk Show, “MMK” as Best Drama Anthology Program, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya as Best Public Service Program,

Kapamilya personalities who were honored also include: Bernadette Sembrano as Female News Anchor of the Year for “TV Patrol,” Sembrano and Edric Calma as Best Public Service Program Hosts for “Lingkod Kapamilya sa TeleRadyo,” and Angel Locsin as Most Inspiring Social Media Personality (Social Cause).

The winners were determined through voting, according to Golden Laurel.

The awarding ceremony will be held on August 4 at the Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas campus.

Set to be conferred the SHL Lifetime Achievement Award is screen veteran Vilma Santos-Recto, the province’s former long-time public servant.