Why Angel Locsin does not like to brag about royal lineage

MANILA – Not a lot of people know that Angel Locsin is part of a royal family in Marawi City in the province of Lanao del Sur.

The actress, however, told Matteo Guidicelli in his “MattRuns” podcast that she does not like to brag about her royal lineage, noting that her family in Marawi City leads a simple life.

“'Yung version na alam ko, 'yung kinakalakihan ko is 'yung mommy ko adopted sa Marawi. Napakabait nila sa amin, hindi pa ako artista,” she said.

“Dahil hindi naman kasi mayamang pamilya ang pamilya ko, nung naghihikahos ang lolo at lola ko, nagmagandang loob 'yung princess ng Marawi and in-adopt 'yung mommy ko. Hanggang sa ako pinanganak na, nag-reach out talaga sila. Napakabait,” she added.

According to Locsin, she is very grateful to her family in Marawi for they were very kind to her even if she’s a Chirstian.

“Kahit Kristiyano ako, walang issue, walang friction. Napaka-giving lang talaga nila,” she said.

Up to now, the Kapamilya actress said she remains in touch with her relatives there and she gets to see them every time she goes to Mindanao.

“I am just really happy na parte sila ng buhay ko. Hanggang ngayon, kapag pumupunta ako sa Mindanao, nakaantabay na talaga 'yung mga kamag-anak ko doon. Kaya masakit sa loob ko kapag nakakarinig akong hindi maganda tungkol sa mga Muslim brothers natin kasi nakita ko kung gaano sila kabait,” she said.

“Kristiyano ako, pwede naman nila akong --- kung totoo 'yung sinasabi nilang it’s a war between religions, hindi eh. Hindi 'yun… Basta ang alam ko ang mga Muslim, ayaw ng violence, ayaw ng nakakasakit ng kapwa. Puro lang sila love.”

In 2017, Locsin made headlines when she personally extended help to those affected by the Marawi clash.

Together with charity group Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, Locsin visited temporary refuge camps to distribute food packages and school supplies.