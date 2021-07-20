Song Joong-ki to make drama comeback in 2022

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki is confirmed to make his drama comeback after the success of his latest drama "Vincenzo."

In a report from Soompi, Song will be doing a fantasy drama together with veteran actor Lee Sung-min.

Titled "Chaebol Family's Youngest Son", the drama is based on a korean webtoon of the same name centering on the story of a chaebol family's secretary reincarnated as the family's youngest son.

Song is set to play the role of Yoon Hyun-woo, the secretary who dies from being framed of embezzlement by the Sunyang family whom he works with.

He will be reborn as Jin Do-joon, the chaebol family's youngest son who will take over the family's company as his revenge.

Lee is confirmed for the role of Jin Yang-chul, head of Sunyang Group who is greedy for money.

The drama will air on the cable network JTBC in 2022.

Song played the role of an Italian consigliere in "Vincenzo".

He is currently filming "Bogotá", a crime thriller set in the 1990s Colombia.

