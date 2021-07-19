‘Everybody, Sing’: Teachers perfect jackpot test, take home P500k

‘Everybody, Sing!’ host Vice Ganda cheers as teachers collectively win the jackpot prize in its episode on Sunday. ABS-CBN

A group of teachers took home the P500,000 jackpot prize on “Everybody, Sing!” Sunday, after perfecting their final test naming the titles of 10 songs.

The 25 teachers will divide the prize among themselves, with their individual cash prizes of P1,000 for each correct answer in the previous rounds.

“Naging mahirap para sa mga mag-aaral ang matuto dahil sa mahirap na online schooling, pero naging mahirap din ito para sa inyong mga guro,” host Vice Ganda said, referring to the current educational system due to the prevailing pandemic.

“Kaya naman, maraming salamat sa pagtitiis ninyo. Deserve ninyo pumalakpak, sumigaw, at magtatatalon.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Vice Ganda similarly rooted for the community of contestants in the Saturday episode, as their profession is dear to him.

His fellow comedians, however, were not as lucky as the teachers. They only nearly completed the 10-item jackpot quiz, leaving one title unanswered.

Saying he could not accept the result, Vice Ganda pledged to give P100,000 to the group, to cheers from the comedians.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Walang susuko,” told the community, whose livelihood have been gravely affected by the pandemic.

“Alam ko maraming nalulungkot, maraming nade-depress, pero tatapusin natin ito at tayo ang mananalo rito. I love you all so much.”

“Everybody, Sing!” airs Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.