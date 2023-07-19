Gigi Hadid enjoys vacation following arrest for marijuana possession

Well-known model Gigi Hadid was reportedly arrested for having marijuana in her possession while visiting the Cayman Islands.

Citing local outlet Cayman Marl Road, E! News reported that upon Hadid and her friends’ arrival at the Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10, customs officials purportedly discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" in her luggage.

Subsequently, they were reportedly taken to the Prisoner Detention Center and later released on bail.

The E! News report added that Hadid and her friend appeared in court on July 12, where they were formally charged. Both pleaded guilty during the court hearing and were each fined $1,000. The two are not currently facing any additional charges.

Meanwhile, Hadid’s representative told E! News that the marijuana in the model’s possession had been acquired legally in New York City, and Hadid possessed a valid medical license for its use.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," Hadid’s representative said.

"It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," the representative added.

Following the incident, Hadid appears to be having a great time with her friends on the island, per her most recent Instagram update. She seems to be thoroughly enjoying the sunny weather and the beautiful beach surroundings.

“All’s well that ends well,” she captioned her post.