Pinoy short films featured on CinemaWorld

MANILA -- Singapore-based multimedia entertainment company CinemaWorld is showing three of filmmaker Chris Cahilig’s short films across Asia through various traditional pay-TV and streaming platforms.



CinemaWorld describes the short film industry in Asia as a “largely untapped but incredibly dynamic industry.”



According to CinemaWorld, Cahilig’s branded shorts "Pitaka," "The Belt" and "The Bully" were chosen to be part of CinemaSHORT as these show a deeper meaning behind them.

“The underlying themes of brotherhood, loyalty, and the dangers of bullying are well woven into the screenplay, making Cahilig’s stories highly relatable,” it said.

Chris Cahilig’s short 'Sinturon' or 'The Belt' tells a daring and fun story focused on the theme of marital fidelity.

Chris Cahilig’s 'The Bully' dared to discuss the socially-relevant dangers of bullying, and the harm it can cause to the victims and the perpetrators.

Poster of Chris Cahilig's short film 'Pitaka' or 'The Wallet,' narrates the tale of a hardworking brother determined to work and provide for his younger brother.

CinemaWorld likewise asserts that short films are vital tools in telling the stories of ordinary people. “Connecting audiences from different parts of the world to beautiful films is our mission, and CinemaSHORT provides a unique curation of short films that often reflect untold stories from various regions."



Cahilig shares his excitement on the opportunity to be part of all this. “I believe short films have the capacity to make indelible marks in the industry. This was affirmed when my short films went viral locally and earned international recognition," he said.

“And now CinemaShort’s streaming of 'Pitaka’, ‘The Belt’, and ‘The Bully’ once more attests to how my short films were remarkably written, shot, and produced.”



To date, Cahilig's short films have succeeded not only in promoting brands but also in drawing millions of organic views.

“I am truly honored that three of my shorts films were chosen by CinemaWorld to showcase in its platform across Asia. I hope that CinemaWorld will continue its mission to exhibit the works of my fellow Filipino filmmakers in the future,” he concluded.