Netflix reveals 'Ghost Fighter' live action series cast

Handout

Streaming platform Netflix has revealed the cast of the live-action series for "Yu Yu Hakusho," also known as "Ghost Fighter."

In an announcement, it was revealed that Takumi Kitamura will be taking on the lead role of Yusuke Urameshi, also known as Eugene.

He will be joined by Jun Shison as Kurama (Denise/Dennis), Kanata Hongo as Hiei (Vincent), and Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara (Alfred).

"Yu Yu Hakusho" revolves around Eugene who died in an accident and became an "underworld detective" to investigate cases involving demons.

The legendary Japanese manga by Yoshihiro Togashi was considered a fan favorite and has sold over 50 million copies in Japan alone.

"Yu Yu Hakusho" live-action series is set to be released on Netflix on December 2023.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: