Sunshine Cruz receives birthday greetings from loved ones

MANILA -- Actress Sunshine Cruz received heartwarming birthday greetings from her daughters Angelina, Sam and Chesca as she turned 44 on Sunday, July 18.

Cruz's daughters took to their respective Instagram accounts to pay tribute to their mom.

"it’s her day today. Happy birthday mommy, I love you so much!!" wrote her eldest daughter.Angeline on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mommy! thank you for always being there for us and supporting all 3 of us as we all grow. you never fail to amaze us with your talent and overall strength as a person. we are always here for you, we love you so much" her second daughter Sam shared.

"Happy birthday mommy !!! though we aren't technically a complete family, you are, and will always be the only needed puzzle piece that changes my incomplete to complete. i love you so so much," her youngest child Chesca shared.

Meanwhile, Cruz shared her thoughts as she marked her birthday.

"Blessed and grateful to have the best gift one can ever have, the love of family. Words will never be able to express how much you all mean to me!" she wrote on Instagram.

Angelina, Sam and Chesca are Sunshine's daughter with former husband actor Cesar Montano. Their marriage was annulled on September 18, 2018.

Currently, Cruz is in a relationship with businessman Ismael "Macky" Mathay. They are set to mark their fifth anniversary as a couple this September.

Mathay also shared his birthday greeting for Cruz.