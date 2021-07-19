‘Level up!’ Even ‘Showtime’ hosts amazed by director John Prats’ studio upgrades

A Tawag ng Tanghalan contender performs on the updated stage of ‘It’s Showtime’ on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Even the hosts of “It’s Showtime” were amazed by improvements in the noontime program’s studio, which were initiated by its new director, John Prats.

The revamp, as seen in the ABS-CBN show’s live episode on Monday, included new installments of massive LED screens on both ends of the main stage, aside from the existing main screens at the center.

The DJ booth is now situated on the secondary stage, formerly the audience area. ABS-CBN

The secondary stage (former audience area), meanwhile, became the new DJ booth, which was formerly on the main stage’s right.

The elevated area had refurbished walls, with a green-and-white color scheme matching the DJ’s station. It also retained an open space for hosts.

The virtual madlang people are shown on newly installed LED screens on both ends of the main stage of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

The additional LED screens on the main stage allowed for more space to see the virtual “madlang people,” and notably, more creative executions for the numbers of Tawag ng Tanghalan performers.

“Batiin lang natin, ang ganda ng stage natin! Ang dami na nating LED! It’s so amazing!” a visibly thrilled Kim Chiu told her co-hosts.

The hosts interview a Tawag ng Tanghalan contender on the updated stage of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

“Level up!” Vhong Navarro agreed, crediting Prats as the brains behind the upgrades.

Referring to the presentations of the Tawag ng Tanghalan contenders, Navarro added, “Nakaka-celebrity talaga ang datingan!”

Prats, who joined “It’s Showtime” in May to helm the segment “Reina ng Tahanan,” is now credited as the main director of the entire noontime program.

The former child star started directing TV programs as early as 2017, crediting seasoned director Arnel Natividad as his mentor. Together, they helmed episodes of “Tonight with Boy Abunda” and “Gandang Gabi Vice,” among others.

Prats has also directed music videos, such as Moira’s “Malaya,” as well as a dozen concerts since 2018, including those of Erik Santos, Jaya, Angeline Quinto, Moira, and Zephanie.

Prats drew wide praise for his most recent concert direction, the ABS-CBN Christmas special “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya” in December 2020, for his world-class executions aside from helming an hours-long show featuring dozens of stars.