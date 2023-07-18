Poster for the romance film 'Past Lives,' set to screen in Philippine cinemas on August 30. Photo: Instagram/@pastlivesmovie

The critically acclaimed romance film "Past Lives" is set to screen in Philippine cinemas starting August, its local distributor announced late Monday.

On its social media pages, film company TBA Studios posted the trailer for "Past Lives," saying it would start showing in local cinemas on August 30.

The film, which stars Greta Lee and Yoo Teo, tells the story of childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung, who are separated after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea.

"Two decades later, [Nora and Hae Sung] are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance," A24, the American production company behind the film, wrote on its website.

The film was written and directed by Korean-Canadian screenwriter Celine Song.

"Past Lives" is also a joint production behind A24, which is behind award-winning films like "Minari" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM.

