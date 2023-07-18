Janella Salvador, Thai actor Win Metawin to star in new movie

Janella Salvador and Thai actor Win Metawin begin filming the upcoming movie 'Under Parallel Skies.' Handout

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador is collaborating with Thai actor Win Metawin in the upcoming movie “Under Parallel Skies.”

The movie follows the story of a man struggling from a painful past. As he tries to move forward, he later discovers that the woman currently in his life is connected to that past.

Directed by the award-winning Filipino director Sigrid Bernardo, audiences can expect to be taken on a journey of love, heartbreak, and healing. The film was shot in Hong Kong.

For Bernardo, working with a Thai actor and a Filipino actress can help broaden the scope of “Under Parallel Skies” and make it more relatable to a wider audience.

“With this cross-country collaboration, the actors can bring their own unique skill sets and experiences, which can help enrich the story and give more authenticity to the characters they play. I aim to create a film that celebrates the unique identities and traditions of each culture while also exploring common themes and experiences that unite us as human beings,” the director said.

Metawin rose to international prominence through the hit Thai series “2gether: The Series” in 2020 and “F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers” in 2021. “Under Parallel Skies” is his first international film.

Salvador, on the other hand, bagged her first acting role on television when she starred in the ABS-CBN daytime series “Be Careful With My Heart” in 2012. Following her acting debut, she starred in other various hit series including “The Killer Bride” in 2019 and “Darna” just last year.

Co-produced by Richard Juan and Kristhoff Cagape, “Under Parallel Skies” is the first film of 28 Squared Studios in co-production with Two Infinity Entertainment.