Several ABS-CBN stars receive recognition from two award-giving bodies

Luis Manzano, Jodi Sta. Maria, and Sarah Geronimo. Instagram: luckymanzano/jodistamaria / ABS-CBN News file

MANILA – Several ABS-CBN personalities were recognized by two award-giving bodies for their exemplary work recently.

During the third Laguna Excellence Awards, Jodi Sta. Maria and Iza Calzado were named Outstanding TV Actress of the Year for their performance in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

Luis Manzano and Boy Abunda both won the Outstanding Male TV Host of the Year award for their work in “ASAP Natin ‘To” and “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” respectively.



Seth Fedelin was named Outstanding Male TV Personality of the Year for his role in “Huwag Kang Mangamba”, while Vivoree Esclito won Outstanding Female TV Personality of the Year.

In the music scene, Moira Dela Torre clinched the Outstanding Female Recording Artist of the Year, while Martin Nievera got the Outstanding Male Concert Performer of the Year.

Jayda Avanzado got recognized as the Outstanding Female Pop Artist of the Year, and Inigo Pascual was named Outstanding Male Pop Artist of the Year.

John Rendez won the Outstanding Male Singer of the Year, and Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo was named the Outstanding Female Concert Performer of the Year.

Meanwhile, at the 4th Asia Pacific Luminare Awards, Joseph Marco and Kim Chiu bagged the award for Favorite and Versatile Actor and Actress of the Year, respectively, while Jane De Leon was honored as the Most Empowered Entertainment Personality of the Year.

“TV Patrol” anchor Bernadette Sembrano was also named Favorite Newscaster of the Year.

Other Kapamilya stars and personalities who received recognition are the following:

DJ Jhai Ho - Outstanding TV Talk Show Host of the Year

Ejay Falcon - Favorite and Dedicated Actor of the Year

Jake Cuenca - Most Precise and Focused Actor of the Year

Angeline Quinto - Favorite Female Singer of the Year

Andi Abaya - Most Impressive Teen Actress of the Year

Luis Manzano - Favorite Male TV Host of the Year

Boy Abunda - Favorite and Accomplished TV Host of the Millennium

The various awards come even as ABS-CBN was denied a broadcast franchise by the government in July last year.

