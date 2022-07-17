Still from the music video of 'Hit Ya!', the debut single of K-pop girl group Lapillus, which includes former Kapamilya actress Chantal Videla. Screengrab

New K-pop girl group Lapillus cancelled Sunday its performance on a Korean TV music show after Filipino-Argentinian member Chanty experienced a high fever, its management company said.

Lapillus was set to appear on "Inkigayo" (Popular Music) on Sunday afternoon but MLD Entertainment said it would not push through after Chanty suffered from a high fever late Saturday, according to a report by K-pop news portal Soompi.

Screenshot of Soompi's report about the cancellation of Chanty's appearance on 'Inkigayo' due to health reasons.

"Lapillus member Chanty developed a high fever and she went to the hospital to be diagnosed," MLD said in a statement published in full by Soompi.

"In accordance with the doctor's opinion that she needs absolute rest and stability, Chanty will be focusing entirely on recovering her health," the company said.

MLD added it would decide on Chanty's participation in upcoming promotional activities based "on the progress of [her] recovery."

"We apologize to the fans for giving you cause for concern and we will do our utmost so that all the Lapillus members are able to promote in good health," the company said.

Lapillus — also made up of Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon and Haeun — debuted last June 20 with the single "Hit Ya!".

Born Chantal Videla, Chanty previously worked as an actress in the Philippines, appearing in ABS-CBN shows such as "Hiwaga ng Kambat" and "Starla."

RELATED VIDEO