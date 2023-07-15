The cast of ‘Nag-aapoy na Damdamin’ pose at the red carpet premiere at the Trinoma Mall in Quezon on July 15, 2023. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The cast of the upcoming afternoon series “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin” kicked off the countdown for the airing of the ABS-CBN show through a special screening Saturday.

Jane Oineza and Ria Atayde spearheaded the red carpet premiere of one of the two newest offerings of the Kapamilya network in a mall in Quezon City.

Back-to-back with “Pira-Pirasong Paraiso,” the stars of “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin” graced the screening for the select members of the press just 10 days before it aired on various platforms.

Anger and revenge took the spotlight in the drama series of ABS-CBN Entertainment and TV5 that is set to air beginning July 25.

JRB Creative Production dropped the first teaser of the new revenge TV series last June, starring Oineza, JC de Vera, Atayde and Tony Labrusca.

The short clip hinted at chaos among the two couples in the series (De Vera-Oineza) and (Labrusca-Atayde).

It was only last May when the content producer – who was behind the hit drama program in 2020, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” – proudly announced the new project for the two media giants.

The series is directed by FM Reyes, who is also celebrating his 30th year with ABS-CBN.

Aside from the four stars, other cast members are Aya Fernandez, Nico Antonio, Maila Gumila, Joko Diaz, and Kim Rodriguez.

"Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" will air weekdays at 3:50 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5.

Here are some of the scenes at the screening of “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin.”