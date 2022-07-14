Former FDCP chairperson Rolando Atienza dies

MANILA — Rolando Atienza, former chairperson and CEO of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), has died, the organization announced on Thursday. He was 78.

The cause of his death was not stated.

Atienza led the FDCP for five years until 2010. During his term, Atienza initiated the Philippines’ participation in international film markets “to promote the country as a viable filming location for international projects,” according to the FDCP.

The FDCP credited Atienza for the formation of programs which provide grant6s to filmmakers whose projects are screened at international film festivals.

It was also under Atienza’s leadership when the FDCP produced the film “Emir” by Chito S. Roño, in collaboration with the Cultural Center of the Philippines and Viva Films. Released in 2010, “Emir” is a full-length musical chronicling stories of overseas Filipino workers.

“The FDCP extends its sincerest condolences to the loved ones of the bereaved. His remarkable contributions to the growth and development of the Philippine film industry will always be remembered,” the group said.