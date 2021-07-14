After vlogging, Xian Lim ventures into podcasting

MANILA – After vlogging, actor Xian Lim has decided to also venture into podcasting.

In a post on Instagram on his 32nd birthday, Lim teased a short voice clip of “Tamang Diskarte,” which is the tentative title for his upcoming podcast.

"I've been working on something for the past couple of months now and I'm very excited to share [it] with you,” he said.

“You guys gotta stay tuned at mapapakinggan niyo ito. Malapit na malapit na. This is a personal project of mine and I hope you guys can support it,” he said.

Without revealing too much about the project, Lim invited his followers to message him the various topics they want him to talk about in this new platform.

"We're going to be talking about a lot of things so be sure to comment on Twitter, Instagram, send me a message. If you guys want to ask me about anything, personal questions, topics about relationships, we’re gonna have that in this podcast. Be sure to tune in,” he said.

The actor has yet to reveal when he will actually launch this podcast and where it will be available.

Aside from Lim, other Filipino celebrities who are also into podcasting include Matteo Guidicelli, Wil Dasovich, Sam YG and many more.