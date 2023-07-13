Troye Sivan drops comeback single 'Rush'

Troye Sivan in 'Rush' music video. Screenshot.

Australian singer Troye Sivan dropped his comeback single "Rush" to mark the release of his upcoming studio album.

The more than 3-minute clip shows a different side of Sivan's music while still incorporating queer undertones in his track.

Sivan is scheduled to release his third studio album "Something to Give Each Other" on October 13.

His last single "Angel Baby" was well-received in the Philippines, topping the charts in 2021.

Sivan rose to fame with his YouTube channel and various local competitions. His debut studio album "Blue Neighborhood" was released in 2015 followed by "Bloom" in 2018.

As a member of the queer community, the artist is known for highlighting LGBT narratives in his craft.

