Christian Bale on joining 'Thor,' reinventing himself through films

In joining 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to become its villain Gorr the God Butcher, Christian Bale learned how to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Courtesy: Disney/Marvel "Thor: Love and Thunder"

For the first time, he experienced filming in The Volume, the film industry's 360-degree virtual environment that is replacing green screens which used to be the standard for movies and tv shows with visual effects.

Bale shared that this was the first time he was offered a Marvel character.

"It was all new, very new experience for me. The Volume, they call it, this kind of state-of-the-art stage where you can kind of — You know what that is. Which is incredible, and also the first time I've worked so extensively with blue screen and I've done prosthetics before but not ending up looking like Gorr," Bale said.

Courtesy: Disney/Marvel "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Known for his intense and critically acclaimed performances in Batman movies as well as in his other noteworthy films like 'American Psycho' and 'The Fighter,' Bale's breakthrough role came when he was only 13 years old, playing the central character in Steven Spielberg’s World War II film 'Empire of the Sun.'

"I'm, like, the least introspective person. I’ve got no idea what I did then. I still don't really have any clue what I do now. Every time I get a job, I go, 'Oh, God, how am I going to manage this? And are they gonna ramble that I've got no clue what I'm doing.’ You know, I didn't really study. And so I really do just make it up for each and every job. I like that very much. You know, you get to reinvent everything each time," Bale said when asked how his approach in playing a character has changed over the years.

Christian Bale at the world premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" Yong Chavez

The actor added, "And this one with Taika (Waititi), the whole gang, I was joining that. With Chris (Hemsworth) and Natalie (Portman) and Tessa (Thompson) and everybody, and it’s a very bloody good gang to be a part of."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is now out in theaters.