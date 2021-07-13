Kim Chiu celebrates boyfriend Xian Lim in social media tribute

MANILA – One day after Xian Lim’s actual birthday, Kim Chiu took to social media to celebrate her boyfriend.

Sharing clips from their recent trip together, Chiu wrote in the caption how important Lim is to her life.

“Happiest birthday to the person who always puts a smile on my face ever since. Thank you for being you and for being so selfless and understanding,” she said.

Chiu also shared her wish for her boyfriend, who turned 32.

“Wishing you nothing but the best in everything that you do because you truly deserve it. Lagi lang ako nandito sa likod mo, supporting you every step of the way. Thank you again and again and again! Happy birthday, b!!!”

To end her post, Chiu used the hashtag #ily which means I love you before explaining why her post came a day late.

“Put down my phone yesterday, just enjoyed the moment!!! Happy birthday @xianlimm,” she said.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

While they are most certainly happy with what they have, Lim said he’s not the type who gets complacent in a relationship.

“Siyempre, lagi ko ngang sinasabi sa isang relationship, dapat every single day, you work on it. Bawal makampante sa isang relationship,” he said.