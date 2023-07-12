MANILA – Ian Veneracion pranked an aeronautics class by appearing as a surprise guest lecturer, as revealed in his recent Instagram post.

In a clever disguise with his face mostly concealed, Veneracion made a dramatic entrance into the classroom.

The actor surprised the students with an impromptu recitation, leaving them astonished. Eventually, he unveiled his true identity, greatly delighting the students.

“Iloilo to Manila: While waiting for my flight, I passed by an aeronautical school; mag-substitute professor kaya ako?” he captioned his post.

Several netizens were quick to comment on the actor’s post, expressing their desire to attend school if he were their professor.

“Pag ganyan naman talaga di na ko aabsent sa school na ko matutulog,” said on Instagram user.

“Sir kung kayo ang teacher, mag-eenroll ako sa lahat ng subjects niyo. Waaaah,” added another.

Aside from being an actor, Veneracion is also a licensed private pilot.

"In flying, you have to be really decisive," Veneracion said of flying an aircraft in a past interview for Men's Health.

"You have to have confidence in your judgment. Before you use your judgment, you have to have all the relevant information, and kung paano mo paninindigan 'yung decision mo," he explained.

"Because you have a million decisions ahead of you. Once you make one decision, doon ka na, diretso ka na. Wala nang, 'ay dapat pala ganoon, dapat pala ganyan.'"

In addition to flying planes, Veneracion also has a license in skydiving and paragliding.

“I don’t always go with the stuff that I’m already comfortable with. Whatever makes me uncomfortable, I see it as a challenge. I have to see what’s out there,” he said, referring to his fascination for flying.