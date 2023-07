Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The 5-piece Filipino alternative rock band Magnus Haven performed its hit song "Imahe" on "It's Showtime" on Wednesday.

"Very happy na nakapag-perform finally sa 'Showtime.' It's our first time, thank you so much po," vocalist Rajih Mendoza said.

Magnus Haven guested on ABS-CBN's noontime show to promote its recent singles "Hele" and "Dambana," as well as its upcoming single "Hiling," which will be released on Friday.

"Ang kantang 'Hiling' para sa mga taong martir... Kung nasaktan po kayo sa 'Imahe' dito na kayo iiyak ulit kasi mananakit na naman po ang Magnus Haven," lead guitarist Louise Vaflor teased.

Magnus Haven's other members are Rey Maestro (bass), David Galang (keyboards) and Sean Espejo (drums).

