IN PICTURES: World-Class Asian Music Festival 1MX London entertains crowd

LONDON - Thousands of festival lovers gathered on Saturday at the Docklands for the much-awaited 1MX London 2023, a music festival presented by ABS-CBN Global.

An exciting and eclectic curation of global Asian talents mixed with international artists thrilled the audiences: Ben&Ben, Yuna, Moira, Johnny Orlando, Maymay, Tiny Umbrellas and DJ Clara Rosa – who all proved to be a force to reckon with.

Their combined collection of hits, awards, critical acclaim, and history of packed live performances attracted thousands of festival-goers from various parts of Europe.

The big show last July 8, which started at noon until evening, at the new and ultra-cool outdoor venue Silverworks Island (formerly known as Dockyards London) in East London’s historic Royal Docks, also offered curated food and drinks while great performances on stage thrilled the festival lovers and fans alike.