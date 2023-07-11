Twelve new queens will be competing for the crown of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2.

MANILA –– Twelve new queens will be competing for the crown of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 which is set to air on August 2.

The contestants in the local adaptation of the Emmy-award-winning series "RuPaul's Drag Race" that will work with host Paolo Ballesteros were announced in the "Meet The Queens" launch on Tuesday.

The new batch of queens include Arizona Brandy, Astrid Mercury, Bernie, Captivating Katkat, Dee Dee Marie Holiday, Hana Beshie, M1ss Jade So, Nicole Pardaux, ØV C--T, Tiny Li'l Deluxe, and Veruschka Levels.

"Drag Race Philippines" is set to air on Wednesdays at Wow Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Last October, American company World of Wonder (WOW) announced that “Drag Race Philippines” was renewed for a second season. It also confirmed that the “Untucked” segment will be returning next season.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

She bested 11 other drag queens after 10 episodes and various challenges where she clinched one for the “Rusical” challenge.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

