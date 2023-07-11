Alfred Vargas, wife expecting fourth child

MANILA -- Actor-politician Alfred Vargas and his wife Yasmine Espiritu are expecting a fourth child, the couple announced over the weekend.

Vargas shared their family's newest milestone as he uploaded a photo of his wife holding her growing baby bump.

"With immense gratitude to God, the Vargas family is elated to share that my Amore, @yasmine_vargas2307 is now 13 weeks pregnant with our fourth child! God has blessed me with a wonderful life. This is mainly because He has not only given me a beautiful wife, inside and out, but a brave one as well. Yasmine is truly a fighter. Kung alam lang nila, Amore ko, ang matinding paghihirap na pinagdaanan at pinagdaraanan mo," Vargas wrote.

According to Vargas, his wife is experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum or severe nausea and vomiting during her pregnancy, as well as generalized anxiety disorder.

"She can’t even drink water nang hindi nagsusuka after. She lost several kilograms in the first three weeks. This is her second pregnancy with GAD (generalized anxiety disorder). And she experiences relentless anxiety and panic attacks (without any triggers)," the Quezon City councilor said.

"Bed-rest siya buong first trimester. She even had mulitple days with IV just to get enough vitamins and treatment. We are hoping that things will get better each day that passes. So far, with God’s grace and the reliable support system that we have (doctors, experts, friends and family), Yasmine is able to steadfastly beat every challenge that arrives," he continued.

"We humbly ask for your prayers for Yasmine’s and our little baby’s great perfect health and well-being. We’re also counting on your support and understanding on this journey of ours as we welcome the newest member of the family this coming January. Truly, family is love. And our family just got bigger. There’s bigger love to share soon! To the mother of my children (now four children!), Yasmine, I love you with all my heart. The world is much a better place with mighty mothers like you! I’m here for you always. Mahal na mahal kita," Vargas concluded.

The couple has two daughters Alexandra and Aryana, and a son Alfredo Cristiano.