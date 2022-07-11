LOOK: 7 years of Cardo in new ‘Ang Probinsyano’ poster

MANILA — To mark its nearing seventh anniversary on air, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” has released a new poster depicting Coco Martin as Cardo in different chapters of the iconic teleserye.

Pitong taong naging bahagi ng ating mga gabi si Cardo at ang pamilya ng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. Marami pa ang dapat abangan at tutukan sa longest-running Pambansang Teleserye ng bawat Pilipino.#FPJsAngProbinsyano #FPJAP7 pic.twitter.com/Y4eCTMpIcD — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) July 10, 2022

With its collage of the ABS-CBN series’ title images of Cardo over the years, the poster serves as a retrospective of sorts that shows just how far along the story has run.

In the foreground is Cardo in his police uniform, which he donned for most of the first few years of “Ang Probinsyano,” before he was framed by his enemies, incarcerated, and later became a fugitive — all represented by the characters’ other portraits in the poster.

“Pitong taong naging bahagi ng ating mga gabi si Cardo at ang pamilya ng 'FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.' Marami pa ang dapat abangan at tutukan sa longest-running Pambansang Teleserye ng bawat Pilipino,” producer Dreamscape Entertainment said.

Now the Philippines’ longest-running scripted drama, “Ang Probinsyano” premiered on September 28, 2015, becoming the country’s No. 1 TV show until ABS-CBN was forced off free television in mid-2020.

Migrating to digital platforms, including Kapamilya Online Live, the primetime series steadily grew its viewership, setting record after record. Most recently, it crossed the 300,000-mark in concurrent live viewers in June.

The poster pertaining to its anniversary milestone appears to indicate that “Ang Probinsyano” will reach September 2022, contrary to speculation that the program will soon conclude.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

