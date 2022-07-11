MANILA – ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime” and TV 5’s “Lunch Out Loud” will be bringing Filipino viewers twice the fun and entertainment every day at noon as the two will air back-to-back on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and TV5 starting Saturday, July 16.

It will be a four-hour fun with “Lunch Out Loud” airing first from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., followed by “It’s Showtime” from 12:45 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The tropang LOL will enjoy the fun and games in “Lunch Out Loud” that will surely brighten their days, such as “H.O.P.E.” dating game, “Maritest” showbiz quiz, “Beat The 2” battle of the wits, “Pera Usog” cash prizes, and “Sagot Mo, Sagot Ko” that fulfills viewers’ wishes.

“It’s Showtime” will also continue to bring happiness and hope as the noontime companion of the "madlang pipol." For the past 13 years, viewers have proudly witnessed the incredible talent of Filipinos through “Tawag ng Tanghalan.” The show also brings out delightful, heartwarming, and inspiring stories of contestants in various segments like “Sexy Babe,” “ReINA ng Tahanan,” “Miss Q and A,” and “MiniMe.” The fun and camaraderie of the hosts of "It's Showtime" will continue to be felt as they remain committed to serving our Kapamilya, Ka-A2Z, and Kapatid audiences.

The joining of forces of these two shows is a collaboration among ABS-CBN Entertainment, Brightlight Productions, Zoe Broadcasting Network, and TV5.

It aims to provide Filipino viewers with more fun and entertainment and to bring an extended and enjoyable midday TV viewing experience.