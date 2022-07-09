P.O.T lead vocalist Red dela Peña doesn’t see himself as the new Karl Roy – ‘No one can replace him. I can only be myself and do the best possible job that I can with P.O.T.’ Courtesy of Val Verzosa

Funk rock band P.O.T will not have a show in several weeks. But for new vocalist Red dela Peña, the energy and life that he brings to everyday life is noticeable.

At Tacio’s in Cubao X on a somber Friday afternoon, Dela Peña flashes that megawatt smile to the wait staff. A dreary afternoon has come to life.

“That’s me, man. I am just filled with life and energy,” he grinned.

In fact, when he joined P.O.T in their return to Manila gigging with a show at 70s Bistro on June 25, Dela Peña performed with a sling in his arm, a painful reminder about when you drink don’t drive.

The pain was there as he was nursing some broken bones from a motorcycle spill, but the trooper he is he dug deep into that reservoir of energy to send the 70s Bistro dancing and clapping in the aisles.

The new P.O.T vocalist took a swig from his bottle of Red Horse and he’s ready.

“Fear might be in the back of anyone’s mind to take on the spot by the great Karl Roy,” Dela Peña said of the band’s legendary frontman who passed away in 2012.

“For me, it is not fear. It wasn’t that because I came in with no sense of overconfidence. Pakiramdam ko ang tagal ko pinaghaahandaan ito. I have been with a lot of bands and you learn from every band you perform with. You know the saying, ‘When opportunity comes, you should be ready for it.’ This fell on my lap when Mally (Paraguya, P.O.T bassist) invited me to jam with them. I didn’t audition. It just fell on my lap.”

Kismet.

Dela Peña had two weeks to prepare for six songs from P.O.T’s one and only album. When they hit the studio to rehearse, the synergy and the magic was felt by all.

“When Mally and Ian (Umali, the band’s guitarist) began playing along with new drummer Reli de Vera – and you can see how talented these two guys are – sumalpok ’yung tugtugan nila and then it hit me … I’m here.”

The vibe has to be right and everything clicked with P.O.T.

“When Dino Concepcion left Brownman Revival, I joined them on stage,” revealed Dela Peña. “I love that band, too, but it didn’t feel like a fit. You can be the best vocalist, the best guitarist or drummer, but it has to be a good fit. Benjamin Perez (Brownman Revival’s new vocalist) is a perfect fit. As for me … P.O.T is a good fit.”

“It’s like having Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman on the same team,” further elucidated Dela Peña. “They all have different skill sets and they all bring something to the table to play great basketball. It is the same principle when it comes to being in a band.”

The show at 70s Bistro was actually Dela Peña’s second with the band. Earlier in the day, the band trooped to Mauban town, Quezon before driving back to Manila.

“It was a great show for Harley Davidson owners of the Philippines. But when we got back to Manila, we were comfortable with each other. That made for an easier show,” he said.

During the Mauban show, Dela Peña also figured out how best to sing and perform with a sling. Come 70s Bistro, he knew how to handle it.

And right now, he is having the time of his life with his new/old band.

“I am not here to replace Karl,” clarified Red. “No one can replace him. I can only be myself and do the best possible job that I can with P.O.T.”

And if things click even more, who knows? Perhaps, new music could be in the making.

P.O.T’s next show is on July 16, Saturday at 19 East in Sucat, Parañaque.