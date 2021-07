Screenshot from Troye Sivan's could "cry just thinkin about you" full version video on YouTube.

Australian singer Troye Sivan on Friday dropped the full version of his new song "could cry just thinkin about you."

In the music video, Sivan channels all the sorrow and pain anew by narrating a lookback with his new song.

Sivan rose to fame with his YouTube channel and various local competitions.

His debut studio album "Blue Neighborhood" was released in 2015 followed by "Bloom" in 2018.

As a member of the queer community, the artist is known for highlighting LGBT narratives in his craft.