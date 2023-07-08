APO Hiking Society marks 50 years with 2-night concert

MANILA -- They say legends die young.

The APO Hiking Society is apparently the “exception.” Although they never imagined they would reach 50 years in the music industry.

On July 15 and 16, Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo will mark half a century in the music business with “APO Hiking Society 50 Years, The Concert” in the place where the group started -- at the Ateneo de Manila University, their alma matter.

“I don’t think anybody imagined reaching 50,” Garrovillo told ABS-CBN News. “They just kept on doing it and before they knew it, they realized they reached 50 years. It just happened to be a real milestone. It was just uncanny because exactly the same dates.”

“We had to be reminded APO is already 50,” added Paredes.

Ironically, after college in 1973, APO decided to part ways. Garrovillo planned to return to Negros and go into farming. Paredes was going to go to Europe to study and Danny Javier was already working with a network and Lito de Joya with an advertising agency.

Apolinario Mabini Hiking Society had a farewell concert at the Meralco Theater. “Danny was our executive producer then,” Garrovillo recalled. “All of us participated in mounting the show.”

While they were doing the concert, a friend who was working in TV and advertising, approached them and offered them to do a show.

“Nagtinginan lang kami. Then we asked, ‘Ano nga ba gagawin natin after the concert?’, Garrrovillo asked.

That show was “Okay Lang” on IBC 13, directed by Rolly Grande and produced by Bong Serra.

“The format was like ‘Super Laff-In,’,” informed Garrovillo. “Before taping, they introduced us to comedians and other funny people. You’ll be surprised sino ang kasama namin. Joey de Leon was there and Richie Manalo, both radio people. Then the brothers, Tito Sotto, Vic and Val.”

When “Okay Lang” aired on TV in 1974, the show became number 1 in the TV ratings and even edged out Nora Aunor’s “Superstar” on RPN 9.

“That tape of the farewell concert was borrowed by DZRJ because we were the underground rock band then and they wanted to play our songs,” Paredes recalled.

“Nag-number one ‘yung isang song namin, ‘New Day,’ even without a record. It wasn’t even released. They played it on the radio seven times a day.”

That led to APO’s first recording contract with Vicor Records. “They wanted us to record our songs,” said Garrovillo. “We recorded it na open reel, walang cure. We just went into the studio and cut it up.”

Added Paredes: “That was our first album. A live album. It had around eight to ten tracks. The other originals aside from ‘New Day’ were ‘Now That It’s Over and Done’ and ‘Otis Elevator,’ composed by Danny."

"The second album was ‘Collector’s Item’ also under Vicor.

“When we went to Jem Records, we released our third album. All originals na."

Their first out-of-town concert was in Cebu. “When we got to Cebu, first time in our lives lumabas kami sa concert, sigawan ang tao,” Garrovillo said. “Sabi naming tatlo, ‘Sikat na tayo.’ Hindi namin alam ang power of television.’

Paredes remembered, “I saw the crowd and asked, ‘Is this for real?’ What?”

In 1975, APO went om a three-month US and Canada tour of 57 cities. “The one who invited us was [the late] Eddie Mercado,” said Garrovillo. “We toured America for free for 98 days and we were even given allowance.”

“We travelled the whole of America and Canada by car,” added Paredes. “We were carrying the sound system. We were with Eddie Mercado, Toto and His Children, Mercy Molina. She was the queen then. Elizabeth Ramsey. All veteran entertainers.”

Garrovillo said, “Filler lang kami at the time. We were given 15 minutes to perform.

“Can you imagine first time namin to tour America? Para kaming probinsyano. It was fun and a real learning experience for us.”

“Our odometer registered 18,000 miles. We drove coast to coast. We drove in the snow. Our ending, we had to fly to Hawaii on our way home. We completed the Hawaiian leg.”

Amazingly, Paredes and Garrovillo remembered all the important details that happened in their foreign and local concerts then.

The APO was unbelievably booed when they did the front act for The Commodores with Lionel Richie at the Araneta Coliseum in 1976.

“Even Celeste [Legaspi] was booed like crazy,” Paredes recalled. “When APO came out, we were also booed. We performed for three nights. At the same time, defiant kami.”

In all their shows, the APO Hiking Society got raves. From Carnegie Hall in New York to Saudi Arabia. “We didn’t have photographer or videographer documenting the events,” Paredes said. “We didn’t have hype. Not even a picture.

Garrovillo complained, “We didn’t even have a picture onstage at Carnegie Hall in 1987. We were with Nanette Inventor. After 50 years, you will regret that.”

Their 50th anniversary show will also extend to the US so they can reach out to their fans abroad.

“Our 50 years are amazing,” Paredes maintained. “You started with certain people, but some just disappeared. Parang the music industry is not for them.

“APO went through the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, 2000s, 2010s. What I can say about the ‘70s, it was a great pool of talent. Our fame was without social media. Organic. We entered, not following those before us and we were already singing OPM.

“During the ‘80s, because piracy was starting, the network companies became conservative. We had to record OPM na sikat na. Then the radio stations reformatted their playlists.”

Paredes lamented how OPM became less popular because stations followed the turnover of hits in the US.

“Naging hilaw ang mga sounds natin. Indie labels came out. Ang tawag ni Danny doon, ‘indi pa sikat’.”

By the year 2010, social media took over. “The greatest thing about social media is that anybody can post,” Paredes said. “The worst thing about social media is that anybody can post.

“And in our democratization, mediocrity happens. All of a sudden, there are those who call themselves ‘vlogger.’ Why? They just coined that word. Somebody writes one song and ‘songwriter’ na agad.

“When I give workshops, somebody came up to me and said, ‘You have to understand my style.’ I told him with just three songs, ‘Wala ka pang style.’ Try writing about 40, then maybe you have a style.

“You won’t last 50 years if you don’t love your job. And it doesn’t love you back. I think we love what we do and whatever you love pays you back. That’s why we’re still here doing concerts, touring, recording.”

Garrovillo insisted there’s life after 50 years. “There’s new beginning after 50. Life begins at 50.”

Joining Paredes and Garrovillo onstage in the two-night concert at Arete are Hangad, the Company of Ateneo Dancers (CAD) and other special guests. Leo Rialp will direct.

