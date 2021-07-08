Max Collins, Pancho Magno hold separate birthday parties for son, stir breakup rumors

MANILA — Are Max Collins and Pancho Magno no longer together?

This was the question among followers of the celebrity couple, after they appeared to celebrate the first birthday of their son, Skye, separately.

On their social media pages, Collins and Magno each shared snaps of a party organized for Skye.

Collins’ photos showed a celebration held at a hotel, with a racing theme, while Magno’s pictures were taken elsewhere, with “Star Wars” as the motif.

Noticeably, both sets of photos from Collins and Magno did not include each other.

“Happy 1st birthday my little racer!” Collins captions her post.

“Happy First Birthday to our Jedi Master! We love you!” Magno, meanwhile, wrote.

To eagle-eyed followers of the couple, who got married in 2017, the seemingly separate parties are the latest indication of their supposed split.

Since mid-2020, the two have stopped posting photos of each other on social media, fans observed. The exception was last Mother’s Day, when Magno greeted Collins and his mother on the occasion.

Neither Collins nor Magno has commented directly about the status of their marriage.