How one fan helped reissue the Youth’s ‘Pirata’ album

Nor Gallardo will be honest enough to tell you that he has seen Filipino rock band the Youth once in his life.

“That was Pulp Summer Slam,” he fessed up.

But the Youth, that three-piece band that produced one of the all-time best Pinoy Rock albums in "Album Na Walang Pamagat" way back in 1994 and spawned massive hits such as “Multo Sa Paningin (Multong Bakla)”, “Supernova Scum”, and “Basura” among others, left a huge impression on Gallardo.

“Naging fan ako,” admitted Gallardo who today works as a civil engineer in Singapore where he has been based for the past eight years.

In the midst of the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 virus, Gallardo began listening to his Pinoy rock compact discs that he purchased during the 90s. He found himself listening to the Youth and all their albums.

“Naisip ko ilabas ’yung ‘Pirata’ na album nila,” he said of the band’s fourth album that was independently released in 2012. “Nag-reach out ako kay Robert (Javier, the band’s bassist and vocalist now that Dodong Cruz has stepped away from the mike) and nagulat ako pumayag siya.”

“Siguro opportunity ito considering 10th anniversary this year ng release ng ‘Pirata,’” pointed out Javier. “What better way to commemorate this than to put it out on vinyl?”

This will be the Youth’s second release on vinyl as “Album Na Walang Pamagat” was released on vinyl in 2014.

“I thought the music that we made during that time was ahead of its time and this gives a chance to the kids of Generation Z to listen to our music,” added Javier.

“Pirata” was the last album that featured the classic trio line-up of vocalist and guitarist Cruz, drummer Erap Carrasco, and Javier. Marquel Martin joined the band in 2014 to turn the band into a four-piece unit.

Cruz has since left the band to pursue other interests leaving the Youth once more as a three-piece unit.

Some of the notable songs on the album include “Taong Grasa” and the Interpol-ish “The Fair”, and “Aba Ginoong Maria.”

The album has that patented energy of the power trio albeit with emphasis on those guitar textures. It was also independently released after their previous two releases were under major label PolyCosmic Records.

“Big deal ito kasi the Youth ‘to,” extolled Gallardo. “Kalibre ng bands like Eraserheads, Rivermaya, and Yano ang the Youth. Malaking bagay din na indie release yung ‘Pirata’ kaya madaling kumuha ng permission. Natuwa at nagalak kaya pinaganda ko siya.”

“Dream come true for me,” gushed Gallardo. “Malaking bagay rin ito for the Youth at sa Filipino music fan.”

“Pirata” will be independently released on 180-gram transparent vinyl. With only 250 copies pressed, it will surely go fast.

Interested parties may reach out to Nor Gallardo on Facebook.